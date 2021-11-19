News On Fire, 11/19: Calgary Arena Gets Permit, Flames Trounce Sabres, Islanders Skate At Home, Pacific Division Roundup

News On Fire

-Islanders skate at new arena first time today

-Kevin Labanc to have hearing with the league for slew foot

-Canada Hockey roster starting to come together

-Philadelphia is without Ryan Ellis

-Troy Brouwer officially retires from hockey

Flames News

-Calgary Planning Commission approves new arena permit (Calgary Herald)

-Flames thump Sabres 5-0 (M&G)

-Pacific Division Power Rankings (M&G)

-Are the Flames exceeding expectations? (The Athletic)

-Harvey The Hound and former Flames check out Volt Hockey (Flames.com)

Pacific Division Roundup

-Copper & Blue (EDM): Oilers bring some help up from the farm

-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Kraken fall to the Blackhawks

-Knights On Ice (VGS): Zach Whitecloud returns to the lineup, provides scoring

Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Nothing is going right in Vancouver

Fear The Fin (SJS): Is the Evander Kane Era coming to an end in San Jose

Pacific Division Scores (11/18)

Calgary Flames 5 @ Buffalo Sabres 0

San Jose Sharks 1 @ St. Louis Blues 4

Winnipeg Jets 1 @ Edmonton Oilers 2 (SO)

Carolina Hurricanes 2 @ Anaheim Ducks 1

Detroit Red Wings 2 @ Vegas Golden Knights 5

Pacific Division Schedule (11/19)

Winnipeg Jets @ Vancouver Canucks

Colorado Avalanche @ Seattle Kraken