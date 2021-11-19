News On Fire, 11/19: Calgary Arena Gets Permit, Flames Trounce Sabres, Islanders Skate At Home, Pacific Division Roundup

News On Fire
NHL News
-Islanders skate at new arena first time today
-Kevin Labanc to have hearing with the league for slew foot
-Canada Hockey roster starting to come together
-Philadelphia is without Ryan Ellis
-Troy Brouwer officially retires from hockey
Flames News
-Calgary Planning Commission approves new arena permit (Calgary Herald)
-Flames thump Sabres 5-0 (M&G)
-Pacific Division Power Rankings (M&G)
-Are the Flames exceeding expectations? (The Athletic)
-Harvey The Hound and former Flames check out Volt Hockey (Flames.com)
Pacific Division Roundup
-Copper & Blue (EDM): Oilers bring some help up from the farm
-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Kraken fall to the Blackhawks
-Knights On Ice (VGS): Zach Whitecloud returns to the lineup, provides scoring
Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Nothing is going right in Vancouver
Fear The Fin (SJS): Is the Evander Kane Era coming to an end in San Jose
Pacific Division Scores (11/18)
Calgary Flames 5 @ Buffalo Sabres 0
San Jose Sharks 1 @ St. Louis Blues 4
Winnipeg Jets 1 @ Edmonton Oilers 2 (SO)
Carolina Hurricanes 2 @ Anaheim Ducks 1
Detroit Red Wings 2 @ Vegas Golden Knights 5
Pacific Division Schedule (11/19)
Winnipeg Jets @ Vancouver Canucks
Colorado Avalanche @ Seattle Kraken
Loading comments...