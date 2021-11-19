The Morning After Buffalo: Want A Win? Get A Shutout

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Road Warrior: Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals last night, giving him 12 on the season, which leads the Flames. He now was 11 goals on the road, which is tops in the NHL as well.

-Gaudreau Keeps Climbing: Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and a helper last night, giving him 19 points on the season. His assist is the 337th of his career, putting him in 6th place all by himself in Flames history. He’s now 29 assists away from tying Mark Giordano for 5th all time.

-Shutting Them Out: Jacob Markstrom and the Flames earned another shutout on the season, making it six times the opposition hasn’t beaten a Flames goaltender. Dan Vladar has grabbed one of the six, while Markstrom has handled the rest. The weird part? The Flames last five victories have ALL been shutouts. Bizzaro. Want more? Markstrom has 5 shutouts in 13 starts. He’s halfway to Miikka Kiprusoff’s career high 10 shutouts in 70+ games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Johnny lit it up tonight."



Darryl Sutter checks in with the media after tonight's 5-0 win over the Sabres, which featured a pair of goals from #13. pic.twitter.com/Y6ybMjwvly — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 19, 2021

"We were playing a good, solid game."



Andrew Mangiapane gives his assessment of tonight's game in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/dHq3q9qIUJ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 19, 2021