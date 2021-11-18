Dominant Second Period Sends Flames To 5-0 Victory Over Buffalo

Complete Stats

Statistics Calgary Flames Buffalo Sabres 5 Goals 0 14-9-10 (33) Shots 8-8-11 (27) 14 Hits 12 15 Blocked Shots 16 1-2 PP 0-2 2-2 PK 1-2

Calgary Flames 5 - Buffalo Sabres 0 1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period Total Calgary Flames 1 4 0 5 Buffalo Sabres 0 0 0 0

Scoring

1st: CGY 10:30- Gaudreau (Tkachuk/Tanev)

2nd: CGY 1:42- Mangiapane (Kylington/Tanev), CGY 13:58- Tkachuk (Gaudreau/Lindholm), CGY 14:59- Mangiapane (Backlund/Zadorov), CGY 15:35- PPG Gaudreau (Monahan/Tkachuk)

3rd: None

Oof. That about sums it up for the Buffalo Sabres. The Flames came into Buffalo Thursday night and absolutely throttled the Sabres 5-0, in a game that wasn’t even as “close” as the score indicates (yes, it could have been worse).

For about 3-5 minutes in the first period Buffalo looked like they were trying to get one to maybe put the Flames on their heels, but the Flames were having none of that. Johnny Gaudreau would open the scoring and that one goal was all the Flames would need.

This was a game that Calgary needed to win because overtime hasn’t been kind and that scenario was never in doubt or in the Flames heads during this contest. And let’s not forget about coaching as well. Because you know Darryl Sutter wasn’t happy with their performances on the road so far on this seven game road trip and whatever he mentioned to this team, they listened.

The Flames did everything perfectly this evening and got solid contributions from their top six and three of their six defenceman. The top line totaled seven points, led by Johnny Gaudreau and his two goal, one assist effort. The newly constructed second line totaled three points, they were led by Andrew Mangiapane’s two goal effort. And not to be undone, the Flames defence had assists from Chris Tanev (2), Oliver Kylington and Nikita Zadorov.

Jacob Markstrom didn’t have to work too hard, which can be difficult for a goaltender, but he kept his focus on the night and stopped all 27 Buffalo shots to earn his 5th shutout on the season.

Calgary put themselves in good position all night long by NOT taking the amount of penalties they had been taking. They played smart all night long and only went to the bin twice and killed both penalties they took. That’s a step in the right direction and needs to be the new way they operate.

Highlights

Johnny Gaudreau opens the scoring

Andrew Mangiapane adds to his team lead in goals

Final Thoughts

The Flames were clicking on all cylinders tonight and they needed one of these. The Flames were 1-2-2 in their last five games and they have struggled against lesser competition. Not the case tonight. Calgary took care of business and this contest was never in question.

Oilver Kylington keeps adding to his legend. He had an assist on Andrew Mangiapane’s first marker of the night, giving him 12 points in 12 games this season. What an amazing story Kylington has become since becoming a regular in the lineup.

No attendance was announced from this game, but the KeyBank Center was EMPTY for this contest. There were a ton of empty seats in the building this evening and you have to feel for the Sabres and their fans. There was no energy in the barn and when the Flames put in their first of the evening, what air was in there, was gone quickly.

Flame Of The Game

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 2 goals, 1 assist, 5 SOG

What’s Next?

11/20: Calgary Flames @ NY Islanders 5 PM MT