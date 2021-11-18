HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk & Johnny Gaudreau Put This One Away Early

Highlight Of The Night

This game was never in question and it became that way thanks to Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. These two opened the scoring with a LONG stretch pass from Tkachuk to a streaking Gaudreau who fought off a Buffalo defender and fired an absolute LAZER to the top corner, scoring his 5th of the season on a beautiful feed and shot.

Gaudreau would finish the night with two goals and an assist, while Tkachuk would finish with a goal and a pair of helpers as the top line paced the Flames tonight.