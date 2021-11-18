Projected Lines: Sean Monahan Is Moving Down

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Buffalo Sabres, 5 PM MT

The Flames won't change much in terms of who is in the lineup tonight, but will shuffle some guys around.

Sean Monahan is back in the bottom six as Mikael Backlund will centre a line of Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane this evening as the Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The defence pairings are all still the same as Juuso Valimaki spends another night wondering when he will get a chance to get back on the ice. The bottom pairing of Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson has been solid so there's no real need to make any changes there.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goalie

Jacob Markstrom