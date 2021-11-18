 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Flames Head To Buffalo To Try And Avoid Overtime

Calgary has won three in a row in Buffalo.

markparkinson14
Calgary Flames v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Sara Schmidle/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames @ Buffalo Sabres, 5 PM MT, KeyBank Center, Buffalo NY

Calgary Flames 8-3-5 (21 pts) - Buffalo Sabres 7-6-2 (16 pts)

TV: SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-101) Buffalo (-120) O/U: 5.5

The Flames play the 5th game of their seven game road trip tonight in Buffalo against a reeling Sabres squad. Now, stop us if you’ve heard this before: Calgary should beat the team they are playing tonight. BUT, the Flames haven’t had the easiest time against teams playing far worse than those wearing the Flaming C. The Flames lost in OT to a Nashville team they should have defeated. They lost to a San Jose team missing 12 players. The lost to a Canadiens team with three wins. Tuesday night they lost in overtime to a Flyers team that had no business getting two points. So where does that leave us?

Calgary HAS to beat this Buffalo team and in regulation. There should be no reason and or excuse for this to happen. The Flames have been very generous with giving teams an extra point, as they’ve gone to OT six times this season and only collected the full two points once. That’s five loser points for the Flames (tied with Washington for the most) and ten points for the opposition. It’s high time Calgary gets this game done in 60 minutes because this is not a good Buffalo team by any stretch of the imagination.

The Sabres started out hot this season, winning five of their first seven and getting a point in six of those seven. Then the wheels came off. After defeating the Anaheim Ducks in OT on October 28th, Buffalo then went 2-5-1 in their next eight, falling straight into the basement of the Atlantic Division.

Goal scoring was something that Buffalo did fairly regularly early in the season and have a respectable 44 GF, but they’ve also given up 44 goals as well. Of those 44 GA, 27 have come in their last six losses, while they’ve only been able to light the lamp 21 times. That’s not a recipe for success and it’s bragging the Sabres down.

The Flames and Sabres haven’t met for a very long time. The last time these two tangled was back in 2019 on December 5th, with the Flames taking home a 4-3 win. For a little perspective on how long it’s been: Milan Lucic scored his first goal with the Flames and Mark Jankowski was still with the Flames. Calgary has also won three straight in Buffalo.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT from the KeyBank Center.

Head To Head
Calgary Flames Buffalo Sabres
8-3-5 Record 7-6-2
21 Points 16
Pacific (3rd) Division Atlantic (6th)
49 GF 44
34 GA 44
Mangiapane (10) Goals Leader Olofsson (5)
Lindholm (17) Points Leader Asplund (10)
Gudbranson (26) PIM Dahlin (12)
Markstrom (.938) Save% Anderson (.921)
22.5 (10th) PP 19.1 (16th)
86.8 (6th) PK 81.4 (17th)
1-2-2 Last 5 2-2-1
42-53-16 Overall VS 53-42-16

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed)
Player Record GAA Save%
Flames: Markstrom (E) 5-3-4 1.82 .938
Sabres: Tokarski (E) 3-3-2 2.71 .920

Injury Report
Calgary Flames Buffalo Sabres
None Craig Anderson- UBI
Day to Day
Alex Tuch- Shoulder
IR-LT
Henri Jokiharju- LBI
IR
Victor Olofsson- Undisclosed
Day to Day
Lukas Rousek- Knee
IR-NR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Buffalo Sabres SBN Coverage: Die By The Blade

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Philadelphia Flyers 2 (OT)

Buffalo Sabres 2 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver Kylington (D): 4 points in last 5 games

Buffalo Sabres

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Miller (D): 4 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman (F): 1 goal in last 10 games

Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Cozens (C): 2 goals in last 10 games

