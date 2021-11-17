The Tinderbox, Ep 65: Flames & Flyers, Talking About The PK & Who’s The Best Forward?

The Tinderbox Podcast

We’re back with another episode of The Tinderbox as the Flames continue their seven game, 10 day road trip. There’s lots to take in, so fire up the fireplace, get some comfy slippers and dive into this latest episode.

You can find this episode and past episodes on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Episode 65: Hosted by Mark, Maddie, Gordie and Michael

-Flames lose to Philly 2-1 in OT

-Flames outstanding PK

-Is the PK hurting Blake Coleman?

-Too many dumb penalties

-Who’s the best Flames forward?

<break>

-Looking ahead to Buffalo

-Reader question about the Flames lack of OT success