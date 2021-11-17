Mikael Backlund Fined For Hit Last Night

Mikael Backlund and the Flames lost 2-1 in overtime last night to the Flyers and now Backlund is being hit with a second loss as well. This time it's financial. The Flames centre is being given a $5000 fine for his hit on Travis Konecny in the first period last night in Philadelphia. Backlund threw a very unnecessary hit that led to a two minute minor for boarding (though the league called it a cross check in it's release) and was one of 4-5 really dumb penalties the Flames took last night.
November 17, 2021
Konecny was fine and sustained no injury, but the DOPS thought the play was fine worthy, so Mikael Backlund is out $5000 for his efforts. That is the highest fined that can be levied per the CBA. It does not appear that any suspension will accompany the monitary fine.
Calgary’s Mikael Backlund has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 17, 2021
