Mikael Backlund Fined For Hit Last Night

Mikael Backlund and the Flames lost 2-1 in overtime last night to the Flyers and now Backlund is being hit with a second loss as well. This time it's financial. The Flames centre is being given a $5000 fine for his hit on Travis Konecny in the first period last night in Philadelphia. Backlund threw a very unnecessary hit that led to a two minute minor for boarding (though the league called it a cross check in it's release) and was one of 4-5 really dumb penalties the Flames took last night.

Konecny was fine and sustained no injury, but the DOPS thought the play was fine worthy, so Mikael Backlund is out $5000 for his efforts. That is the highest fined that can be levied per the CBA. It does not appear that any suspension will accompany the monitary fine.