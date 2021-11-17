News On Fire, 11/17: Flames Lose, Backlund Fined, Ryan Getzlaf Reaches A Milestone, What's Going On In Vancouver?

News On Fire
NHL News
-Fantasy Hockey: Top 25 Goalie rankings
-Fantasy Hockey: Top 50 Defenceman rankings
-Ryan Getzlaf reached 1000 points
-Gallagher fined for roughing during Rangers/Canadiens game
-Rangers lose Blais for the season with torn ACL
Flames News
-Mikael Backlund fined $5000 for hit
-Calgary falls to Philly 2-1 in overtime (M&G)
-Former Flames player Dion Phaneuf retires (M&G)
-Calgary’s team in the PWHPA goes 2-0 in showcase (M&G)
-20 Stories about Jarome Iginla (The Athletic)
-Future Watch update on Flames prospects (Flames.com)
Pacific Division Roundup
Pacific Division Scores (11/16)
Calgary Flames 1 @ Philadelphia Flyers 2 (OT)
Washington Capitals 2 @ Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)
Carolina Hurricanes 4 @ Vegas Golden Knights 2
San Jose Sharks 4 @ Minnesota Wild 1
Edmonton Oilers 2 @ Winnipeg Jets 5
Pacific Division Schedule (11/17)
Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks, 10 PM
Chicago Blackhawks @ Seattle Kraken, 10 PM
Washington Capitals @ LA Kings, 10:30 PM
