News On Fire, 11/17: Flames Lose, Backlund Fined, Ryan Getzlaf Reaches A Milestone, What's Going On In Vancouver?

-Fantasy Hockey: Top 25 Goalie rankings

-Fantasy Hockey: Top 50 Defenceman rankings

-Ryan Getzlaf reached 1000 points

-Gallagher fined for roughing during Rangers/Canadiens game

-Rangers lose Blais for the season with torn ACL

Flames News

-Mikael Backlund fined $5000 for hit

-Calgary falls to Philly 2-1 in overtime (M&G)

-Former Flames player Dion Phaneuf retires (M&G)

-Calgary’s team in the PWHPA goes 2-0 in showcase (M&G)

-20 Stories about Jarome Iginla (The Athletic)

-Future Watch update on Flames prospects (Flames.com)

Pacific Division Roundup

Copper & Blue (EDM): Audio recap of the Oilers previous week

Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Is it passed the time to make changes in Vancouver?

Fear The Fin (SJS): Doug Wilson’s HHOF speech and assorted news

Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas is down an important player due to Covid

Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Kraken prospect updates

Pacific Division Scores (11/16)

Calgary Flames 1 @ Philadelphia Flyers 2 (OT)

Washington Capitals 2 @ Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 4 @ Vegas Golden Knights 2

San Jose Sharks 4 @ Minnesota Wild 1

Edmonton Oilers 2 @ Winnipeg Jets 5

Pacific Division Schedule (11/17)

Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks, 10 PM

Chicago Blackhawks @ Seattle Kraken, 10 PM

Washington Capitals @ LA Kings, 10:30 PM