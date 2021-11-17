The Morning After Philadelphia: Johnny Gaudreau Was Busy In Philly

The Morning After

-NO MO OT: The Flames have gone to overtime six times on the season and they’ve only come away with two points once, a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Last night was the fourth straight time they’ve given the opposition two points in the extra frame.

-Johnny Keeps Climbing: Johnny Gaudreau had the primary assist on Oliver Kylington’s goal, giving him 510 career points, good for 8th place in Flames history. The helper is also his 336th assist, tying him with Paul Reinhart and Guy Chouinard for 6th place all time in Flames history. AND he had a career high 10 SOG last night as well. Busy night for #13.

-Kylington Killing It: Oliver Kylington got the Flames only goal, his third of the season which ties his career high from 2018-19. That goal gives him 11 points in his last 10 games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter looks back on tonight's game vs. the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/h0hPfCkO63 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2021

"In the end, it was Marky that stole us a point there."



Elias Lindholm reflects on the overtime loss in Philly. pic.twitter.com/YcpxVrMCIy — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2021