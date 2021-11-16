Kylington Scores Again, Flames Still Can’t Play In Overtime

Scoring

1st

CGY [1]- Kylington (3) (Gaudreau (12), Lindholm (9)) 10:31

2nd

PHI [1]- Hayes (1) (Ristolainen (3)) 4:37

3rd

None

OT

PHI [2]- Atkinson (7) (Couturier (), Provorov ()) 0:45

Game Notes

-Where did the magic go?: From it’s inception during the 2015-16 season, the Flames were on of the NHL’s best 3-on-3 OT teams. It makes their awful performance in this year’s extra frame that much more disappointing. This marks the 5th loss already Calgary has suffered past regulation, and has held them back from a much more positive record. Instead, they hang around .500.

-Gotta be good to be lucky: Oliver Kylington had his 6 game point streak end in a loss against San Jose, and since then he has somehow got better. He has 2 goals and 2 assists in the 4 games since as he embarks on another mini streak, as he ties his 2018-19 career high in goals. His point shot deflected off of Sean Couturier’s foot for the lone goal past a red-hot Carter Hart.

-Markstrom is good: An off-night by his standards in Montreal, followed by two stellar Dan Vladar performances didn’t sway Markstrom, who was the Flames best player. An emotional night for Kevin Hayes had the stars align for a heart-warming goal for him, which stood as the only regulation goal to beat the Calgary goalie.