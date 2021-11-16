Former Flame Dion Phaneuf Officially Retires

Dion Phaneuf officially announced his retirement from hockey today after playing 14 years for four different franchises. Phaneuf was last a member of the LA Kings in 2018-19, which was the last time he suited up and played in the NHL.

Dion Phaneuf’s second longest tenure was with the Calgary Flames, where he played from 2005-2010 after being being the Flames 1st round pick (9th overall) in 2003. The rugged defenceman would play in 378 games in Calgary, score 75 goals and hand out 153 assists.

As a rookie in 2005-06 he would make the all rookie team and finish third in the Calder Trophy race with an outstanding 49 point season, playing in all 82 games with Calgary. His best season of the 14 was his 2007-08 season where he played in 82 games and collected a career high 60 points and 182 PIM. In that campaign he would finish second in the Norris Trophy voting, 12th in the Hart trophy voting and would be a first team All Star for the first time in his career. He would help the Flames to a third place finish and a seven game, first round exit in the playoffs at the hands of the San Jose Sharks. He would end up finishing 4th on the Flames that season in scoring and never have another year that approached those numbers.

Phaneuf and the Flames parted ways in the 2009-10 season, trading him to the Maple Leafs where he would spend the bulk of his time in the NHL. With Toronto he would play in 423 career games, score 45 goals and dish out 151 assists. This may have been his longest stop in his NHL tenure, but he would only see the NHL Playoffs one time in seven seasons with the Leafs, as opposed to the four times he went with Calgary.

He would finish out his time in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and LA Kings before officially hanging his skates up this afternoon.

In total, Dion Phaneuf would play in 1048 career NHL games and pile up a total of 494 points and 1345 PIM in those 14 seasons and appear as an All Star three times, twice with the Flames.

Dion Phaneuf was named the Best Player To Wear #3 In Flames History last year by the staff at Matchsticks and Gasoline.