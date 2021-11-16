HOTN: Pancakes Are Good In Stacks...So Are Goalie Pads

Highlight Of The Night

Jacob Markstrom made a ton of great saves tonight, but in the end was left hanging by his offence and a fantastic performance by Carter Hart. Markstrom stopped 41 of the 43 shots that came his way, including the rare penalty shot.

Early in the second period, with a 1-0 lead, Rasmus Andersson got a little too much of Scott Laughton as he came in and took a penalty for interference that led to a penalty shot. Jacob Markstrom already had a few highlight reel saves in the first, but this one was amazing. Markstrom waited out Laughton and forced him to his left and then went old school and stacked the pads, stopping the shot to keep the Flames in front 1-0.