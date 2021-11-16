Flames Look To Sweep The Flyers Away For The Season

Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers, 5 PM MT, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA

Calgary Flames 8-3-4 (20 pts) - Philadelphia Flyers 7-4-2 (16 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Philadelphia (-110) O/U: 5.5

Last Meeting: 10/30- Calgary Flames 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 0

The Flames will look to stretch their winning streak to two games and sweep the season series from the Flyers this evening in Philadelphia.

Calgary was able to end a small losing skid with a 4-0 blanking of the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon, which help right the ship after some poor play. The Flames had lost five out of six prior to defeating the Senators, but they were able to secure a point in three of those losses by getting to overtime. Calgary has two more games on this road trip that are “easier,” but as we have seen with the Flames at times, what’s easy isn’t always that. And unlike the injury/Covid ravaged Senators, Philly is pretty healthy coming into this contest.

One of those teams that they “should” be able to take care of is the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flames manhandled them in Calgary on October 30th by the score of 4-0 and that sort of changed the Flyers season. Prior to heading to the Saddledome Philly was 4-2-0 and looking good in the Metropolitan. After being shutout on the road in Calgary, the Flyers have since dropped four of even and have given up 15 goals in their four losses.

What has been consistent this season is Carter Hart. Much like his counterpart in Calgary, Hart has been very solid for the Flyers so far. He only has four wins on the season, but his GAA and Save% are all in the Top 15 and he’s one of the reasons the Flyers are still hanging around in the Metropolitan Division. Oddly enough, one of his few “bad” performances this season came in Calgary, giving up three goals on 35 shots. Which is still a .914 Save% in a loss.

Puck drop is at 5 PM from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers 8-3-4 Record 7-4-2 20 Points 16 Pacific (3rd) Division Metropolitan (5th) 48 GF 36 32 GA 33 Mangiapane (10) Goals Leader Atkinson (6) Lindholm (16) Points Leader Giroux (12) Gudbranson (26) PIM Thompson (29) Markstrom (.935) Save% Hart (.931) 23.4 (10th) PP 17.1 (23rd) 85.7 (8th) PK 82.6 (14th) 2-2-1 Last 5 2-2-1 56-67-12 Overall VS 67-56-12

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 5-3-3 1.81 .935 Flyers: Hart (E) 4-3-2 2.32 .931

Injury Report Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Tyler Pitlick- LBI

OUT Ryan Ellis- LBI

OUT Samuel Morin- Knee

IR-NR Zayde Wisdom- Shoulder

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Philadelphia Flyers SBN Coverage: Broad Street Hockey

His return was short lived, Ryan Ellis is once again week-to-week https://t.co/fOblVBeGKV — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 15, 2021

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Ottawa Senators 0

Philadelphia Flyers 2 - Dallas Stars 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan (C): 4 points in last 5 games, had a goal and assist against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny (F): 5 points in 6 games at home

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin (D): 1 point in his last 9 games

Philadelphia Flyers: Keith Yandle (D): 0 points in last 10 games