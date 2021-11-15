Iginla Officially Enters HHOF

Former Calgary Flames superstar and captain Jarome Iginla is included Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. The class was enshrined Monday night at the hall in Toronto, and he is now an official member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Iginla was in his first year of eligibility after hanging up his skates from a pro career the spanned from 1996 to 2017. He joins a class with Kim St. Pierre, Kevin Lowe, Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson, and Ken Holland now in the Great Hall.
Jarome’s star studded NHL career included 1300 regular season points from 625 goals and 675 assists. He was a First Team All-Star in 2002, 2008, and 2009. He won the Lester B. Pearson (now Ted Lindsay) Award in 2002, as well as capturing the Art Ross and Rocket Richard Trophies in that same year. He was also outstanding for international competition in 2002, capturing a gold medal with the men’s ice hockey team for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. He would add a second gold medal with the team in 2010 when the tournament was hosted in Vancouver.
"IGGY!"— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) November 15, 2021
3-time Olympian Jarome Iginla will also be inducted into @HockeyHallFame tonight
At Vancouver 2010 he assisted on the Golden Goal to help #TeamCanada win on home ice and his second Olympic gold medal
More on his career: https://t.co/R2zRG84wbb#HHOF2020 pic.twitter.com/Supqmje7wM
There was plenty of media availability and a gala to mark the Hall Of Fame induction weekend, including the Legends Classic game featuring the inductees as well as other hockey legends and Hall of Famers. Jarome was playing on the Canada Legends squad captained by Scott Neidermayer, and added a few highlights along the way:
Iggy Iggy Iggy, Oi Oi Oi #Flames #HHOF pic.twitter.com/Pg4jq4S9V2— Rajen Ruparell (@rajenruparell) November 14, 2021
Jarome headed off the ceremonies by being the headliner inductee tonight, the last invited to the stage to make his speech and receive his plaque. Iginla won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2009, and was fittingly presented his plaque by Messier. Congratulations Iggy!
Jarome Iginla is welcomed to the Hall by Mark Messier who presents him with his Honoured Member plaque#HHOF2020 Dave Sandford/HHOF pic.twitter.com/OlSRzqIPEl— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 16, 2021
