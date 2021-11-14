Vladar Earns First NHL Shutout in Confidence Win For Flames

Scoring

1st

CGY [1]- Mangiapane (10) (Monahan (5), Kylington (8)) 16:07

2nd

CGY [2]- Lindholm (8) (Andersson (8)) 4:51

CGY [3]- Tkachuk (7) (Lindholm (8), Monahan (6)) 9:18

3rd

CGY [4]- Zadorov (2) (Coleman (3)) 1:56

Game Notes

-Glad to Have Vlad: Darryl Sutter played Dan Vladar for a second straight game because of any reason associated with Jakob Markstrom, he flat out earned another start after he deserved a better fate behind a stellar performance in Toronto. He rewarded his coach and team by stopping all 27 shots he faced for his first NHL shutout in his 9th career start. The 24-year-old rookie is off to a stellar start behind an equally stellar Markstrom, with a 3-0-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .933 Sv%

-Speed Walker: In the span of just 7 months, Walker Duehr signed with the Flames as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State Mankato, wowed at his first full training camp and was a late cut, scored his first AHL goal, and now today made his NHL debut. An injury to Tyler Pitlick opened a spot for the 23-year-old, who very nearly got his first assist on a beautiful setup to Milan Lucic. He played 8:47 in his debut but looked reliable in his own end and could definitely see another game.

-Ollie is Rolling: At the start of the season, hearing one of the Flames defencemen had 10 points in his last games you’d think Andersson or Hanifin were playing superbly even by their standards. Knowing it’s Oliver Kylington seems like it should feel surprising, but watching him play this year it comes at no surprise at all. A risky but successful pinch at the Senators blueline and a slick toe drag set up the first Calgary goal, and he was by far the Flames best breakout passer this afternoon.

-Elias Lives: 7 goals in your first 6 games certainly buys you a fair amount of leeway, but following that up with a goal-less 8 game streak felt disappointing, even though he still managed 6 assists during that span. He came out big tonight as the Flames top line showed some flashes of their early season success. He just barely deflected Rasmus Andersson’s point shot 5 minutes into the third, and added a primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s powerplay goal 4 minutes later.

-Is Monahan Back?: Don’t look now but Sean Monahan has quietly put up all 8 of his points this season in the past 10 games. A large portion of that was paired with Trevor Lewis/Brad Richardson/Milan Lucic. He ripped a shot off of Andrew Mangiapane to open the scoring, before adding a second assist on Tkachuk’s goal. His puck handling still remains questionable, but Mony certainly deserves the credit where it’s due.

Big Znipes: Nikita Zadorov casually stepped out of the penalty box early in the third period after putting the puck out of play with 14 seconds left in the second. He then skated into his own end, collected the puck from Blake Coleman, entered the Ottawa zone like a seasoned playmaker and zipped a blistering wrist shot over Anton Forsberg for the game’s final goal. He followed that up shortly after by bonking Brady Tkachuk after it appeared he had sprayed Vladar from his angle.