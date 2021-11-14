The Morning After Ottawa: Dan Vladar Was ON in Ontario

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Vladar, Pretty Good In Ontario: Dan Vladar collected his first ever NHL shutout last night with a 4-0 blanking of the Ottawa Senators. The Flames backup stopped all 27 shots that came his way to earn his third victory of the season. Vladar went 1-0-1 in his trip through Ontario, stopping 64 of 62 shots against both the Maple Leafs and Senators.

-We Have A First!: Walker Duehr made his NHL debut last night in Ottawa. The 23 year old forward became the first player ever to be born on South Dakota and play in the NHL. He played a little over 8 minutes in his first ever NHL contest.

-Keep Feeding Him: Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring with a tip in of a Sean Monahan shot, getting the eventual GWG and his 10th goal of the season. Mangiapane also has goals in three straight games now and leads the team in that category as well. His 10 markers are good for 6th overall in the NHL.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on the win vs. Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/SAE2eY80Go — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2021