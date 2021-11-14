HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Makes The Senators Pay

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames took care of business in Ottawa this afternoon, blanking the Senators 4-0. This was a BADLY needed win as the Flames had been having a tough go of it lately. Yeah, it’s the Senators and they were down 12 players due to Covid and injuries, but you still have to play AND beat who’s on the ice in front of you. They did not do that against San Jose and it looks as if they learned their lesson.

One thing that had been off for the Flames during this mini funk was their PP units. The Flames hadn’t been making teams pay with the extra skater and tonight Matthew Tkachuk made sure his brother and Ottawa did tonight. Some slick passing led to Matthew Tkachuk being wide open on the crease and instead of just one timing it home, #19 collected the puck, settled it and rifled it home for his 7th of the season, giving the Flames an insurmountable 3-0 lead.