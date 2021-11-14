The Flames Visit Another Covid Depleted Team, This Time It’s Ottawa

Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators, 3 PM MT, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa ON

Calgary Flames 7-3-4 (18 pts) - Ottawa Senators 4-9-1 (9 pts)

TV: TVAS, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Ottawa (-110) O/U: 5.5

The Flames head to Ottawa this afternoon for a showdown with the struggling Senators. Not to be outdone, the Flames aren’t playing their best hockey either. After a torrid start to the season, the Flames have cooled off lately, dropping five of their last six games. The one upside to this losing skid for the Flames is that they’ve been able to pick up a point in three of those loses by failing in overtime. The downside to all this futility is that the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks has come roaring back in the Pacific Division and the Edmonton Oilers have continued to win, so the Flames have dropped a bit in the standings. Yes, it’s early, but Calgary needs to get it together and start playing better hockey and beating the teams they need to take care of. And that starts this afternoon.

The Senators lineup is decimated with Covid-19 and injuries. If you add them all up, Ottawa is down 11 players coming into this contest and have lost 9 of their last 11 games. It’s been a horrible start for the Sens and playing at home hasn’t been a cake walk either. In 9 games at home, the Senators are 3-6-0 and they’ve allowed 48 goals overall, which is the 7th worst in the league so far.

This is a game the Flames SHOULD win, but as we’ve seen lately with this team nothing is guaranteed. They lost to San Jose earlier this week, a team without 11 players, their head coach and head trainer. They lost to a Montreal team that only had three wins. Then they play Toronto extremely tough, shutting them out for over 48+ minutes. It makes no sense, but it’s high time the Flames get it together and take care of business against the teams with inferior records and that they should beat. That task starts today against a bad Ottawa team that gave the Flames fits last year.

Puck drop is at 3 PM MT from the Canadian Tire Centre.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators 7-3-4 Record 4-9-1 18 Points 9 Pacific (3rd) Division Atlantic (8th) 44 GF 36 32 GA 48 Mangiapane (9) Goals Leader Batherson (7) Gaudreau (15) Points Leader Batherson (16) Gudbranson (19) PIM Tkachuk (31) Markstrom (.935) Save% Gustavsson (.915) 23.3 (10th) PP 19.6 (17th) 84.1 (10th) PK 73.7 (28th) 1-2-2 Last 5 1-4-0 26-24-4 Overall VS 24-26-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 5-3-3 1.81 .935 Senators: Forsberg (E) 1-2-0 4.82 .885

Injury Report Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators Brett Ritchie- LBI

IR Nick Holden- Covid

IR Austin Watson- Covid

IR Matt Murray- Covid

IR Connor Brown- Covid

IR Josh Brown- Covid

IR Nikita Zaitsev- Covid

IR Victor Mete- Covid

IR Colin White- Shoulder

IR Dylan Gambrell- Covid

IR Shane Pinto- UBI

Day To Day Andrew Crookshank- Knee

IR-NR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Ottawa Senators SBN Coverage: Silver Seven Sens

Ottawa Senators End Losing Streak With a Demanding 6-3 win over the Penguins https://t.co/AuJRj5qQsh pic.twitter.com/iIth9uMNMU — Silver Seven (@silversevensens) November 14, 2021

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 6 - Pittsburgh Penguins 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 4 points in last 4 games

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson (F): 6 points in last 5 games