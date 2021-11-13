The Tinderbox, Ep. 64: The Flames Road Woes, Jarome Iginla and The Whacky Pacific

The Tinderbox

We’ve got another jam packed episode of The Tinderbox today as Mark and Michael discuss all that’s going on in the Flames Universe currently. If you like this podcast you can download it on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcast.

Episode 64, Hosted By: Mark & Michael

-Recap of Flames and Leafs

-Dan Vladar’s performance

-Oliver Kylington

-Are Darryl Sutter and goalies the difference?

-Jarome Iginla inducted into the HHOF

-Flames road trip

-Pacific Division surprises