The Morning After Toronto: Johnny Gaudreau, Meet Mark Giordano

The Morning After

Tidbits

-Johnny #8: Johnny Gaudreau had the only assist on Oliver Kylington’s goal last night, which moved him up the Flames all time point list. The helper gave him 509 points for his career, tying him with Mark Giordano.

-Speaking Of Kylington: Oliver Kylington’s goal was his 2nd of the season and gave him his 9th point of the season, setting a new career high.

-OT Trouble: Another night in overtime, another loss for the Flames. Sure the Flames got a point with the loss, but they have now dropped three in a row and 4 out of the 5 times they’ve gone beyond regulation.

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects back on tonight's overtime loss in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/dNqiFSH4eH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 13, 2021

"We've been on the road for two games and just one point isn't enough. We have to pick it up as a team right now."



Dan Vladar shares his thoughts on tonight's game vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ujSNInsUHt — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 13, 2021