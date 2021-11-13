 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Toronto: Johnny Gaudreau, Meet Mark Giordano

The Flames winger moved up the Flames point list with his assist last night.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Johnny #8: Johnny Gaudreau had the only assist on Oliver Kylington’s goal last night, which moved him up the Flames all time point list. The helper gave him 509 points for his career, tying him with Mark Giordano.

-Speaking Of Kylington: Oliver Kylington’s goal was his 2nd of the season and gave him his 9th point of the season, setting a new career high.

-OT Trouble: Another night in overtime, another loss for the Flames. Sure the Flames got a point with the loss, but they have now dropped three in a row and 4 out of the 5 times they’ve gone beyond regulation.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...