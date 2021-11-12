Jarome Iginla Gets His HHOF Ring

The Hockey Hall Of Fame is having it's induction ceremony Monday night (TSN in Canada, NHL Network in US) and the festivities kicked off this afternoon. Former Flames legend Jarome Iginla is being inducted on Monday and this afternoon he received his HHOF ring to get the festivities going.

Jarome Iginla receiving his ring to kick-off Hall of Fame weekend. #Flames pic.twitter.com/K9Iye4RBZm — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) November 12, 2021

Iginla is one of six people to be receiving this prestigious honor over the weekend. He will be joined by Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson as the 2020 class finds its place in hockey immortality.

Jarome Iginla spent 16 years with the Calgary Flames, playing in 1219 games, scoring 525 goals and collecting 570 assists. He hold multiple Flames franchise records and played in his only Stanley Cup Finals while a member of the Flames. Overall Iginla played for 5 teams over a 20 year span, suiting up for 1554 games and totalling 1300 points for his Hall Of Fame career.