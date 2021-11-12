Dan Vladar Deserved Better, Flames Fall 2-1 in Overtime To Maple Leafs

Complete Stats

Stats Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs 1 Goals 2 10-10-9-2 (31) Shots 13-13-7-4 (37) 16 Blocked Shots 14 34 Hits 16 0-1 PP 0-3 1-1 PK 3-3

Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2 1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period Overtime Total Calgary Flames 0 0 1 0 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 0 0 1 1 2

Scoring

1st: None

2nd: None

3rd: CGY 4:55- Kylington (Gaudreau), TOR 12:54- Nylander (Kerfoot)

OT: TOR 2:32- Matthews (Nylander)

Ugh. The Flames may never win in overtime this season and that’s not some wild, panicked statement. It’s just the truth. Calgary dropped another game in overtime, this one to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1.

Truth be told the Flames didn’t even deserve a point in this contest, but Dan Vladar sure did. I mentioned in the game preview that maybe Vladar should have had the easier night with the Canadiens, but he was clearly the Flames best player tonight by a mile. Having not seen action in nine games, Vladar came in and stopped 35 of the 37 shots that came his way and kept the Flames in this contest for a good 47+ minutes.

As for the rest of the Flames? There didn’t seem to be much cohesion and it was a pretty ugly and sloppy game at times. Sure, the ice opended up a few times during the contest, but as good as Vladar was, Jack Campbell was just as good at the other end. Campbell stopped 30 of the 31 shots that were sent at him and secured his 7th victory of the season.

As it’s been all season, the Flames had their chances in the extra frame, but they came up empty. Auston Matthews had been silenced all game long, but he was able to change speeds in the Flames zone and cruise in to score the game winning goal, sending Calgary to their third straight defeat.

Highlights

Oliver Kylington gets the Flames on the board

Final Thoughts

-Oliver Kylington provided the Flames with their only offence, but also, unfortunately, provided the Leafs with their only offence as well. A costly turnover by the Flames defenceman lead to Toronto’s only regulation goal, which is a shame because his goal was a thing of beauty.

-The Flames PK continued to be a beast, shutting the high powered Maple Leafs down on all 3 of their extra man advantages. The PP ended up 0-1, but there were a few times it looked like Calgary should have had a few opportunities, but that did not happen.

-The Flames losing streak is now at 3 games and it’s not time to panic yet, but another regulation loss will certainly have people talking. Especially with how well the Kings and Ducks have been playing.

Flame Of The Game

Dan Vladar (G): 35 saves on 37 shots

What’s Next?

11/14: Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators, 3 PM MT