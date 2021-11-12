HOTN: Oliver Kylington With A Slick Backhander

Highlight Of The Night

It’s a shame the night ended the way it did for Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington because his goal to open the scoring was a thing of beauty. Kylington had a costly turnover that led to Toronto’s tying goal, but we’re not going to let that overshadow his beautiful marker from Johnny Gaudreau. Kylington and Gaudreau worked a sweet little give and go early in the third period and Kylington would wait out Jack Campbell and deposit a backhander past the Toronto keeper to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.