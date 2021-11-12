Calgary Looks To End A Two Game Skid Against A Red Hot Toronto Squad

Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 5 PM MT, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto ON

Calgary Flames 7-3-3 (17 pts) - Toronto Maple Leafs 8-5-1 (17 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odd: Calgary (-125) Toronto (+105) O/U: 5.5

The Flames have some work to do on the road as they have now lost two in a row after a bad performance against the Canadiens in Montreal Thursday night. Calgary fell 4-2 and looked terrible in doing so. They started slow. They played sloppy. They made a team with three wins and seven players out of their lineup look like the better team. Simply put, the Flames need to get it together because the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t the team that started their season 2-4-1 anymore.

Calgary is staring down the barrel of a Toronto team that has gone 6-1-0 in their last seven games and have started to pile up goals. In their first seven games they only found the back of the net 13 times, but that puck luck has changed dramatically over their last seven. In this little run of success the Leafs are having they have scored 22 times and only allowed 12 goals and recorded two shutouts. Goal scoring has certainly helped Toronto turn it around, but the play of Jack Campbell has done for the Leafs what Jacob Markstrom has done for the Flames. After a tough start, the netminder has won four of his last five (he has both shutouts) and owns the 7th best Save% and 6th best GAA in the league.

This will not be an easy task for the Flames and it’s kind of surprising Darryl Sutter didn’t start Dan Vladar in net against Montreal. Jacob Markstrom didn’t do anything wrong in the loss, but now that leaves the Flames in a weird spot. Do they start their backup against one of the hottest teams in the league or do they toss Jacob Markstrom back out there for a back to back, starting his 8th game in a row? Either way, it’s not a good matchup for the Flames with those options in net, in this current scenario. Then again, Calgary should have handled San Jose and Montreal with ease, so who knows anything anymore.

Puck drop is 5 PM MT from Scotiabank Arena.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3-3 Record 8-5-1 17 Points 17 Pacific (3rd) Division Atlantic (2nd) 43 GF 36 30 GA 37 Mangiapane (9) Goals Leader Tavares (7) Gaudreau (14) Points Leader Tavares (14) Gudbranson (19) PIM Bunting (12) Markstrom (.935) Save% Campbell (.936) 23.8 (10th) PP 25.0 (7th) 82.9 (12th) PK 86.4 (7th) 1-2-2 Last 5 4-1-0 68-69-12 Overall VS 69-68-12

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Record GAA Save% Flames: Vladar (E) 2-0-0 2.94 .891 Maple Leafs: Campbell (E) 7-3-1 1.90 .936

Injury Report Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs Brett Ritchie- LBI

Day to Day John Tavares- Undisclosed

Day to Day Petr Mrazek- Groin

IR Ilya Mikheyev- Thumb

LT-IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 2 - Montreal Canadiens 4

Toronto Maple Leafs 3 - Philadelphia Flyers 0

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Oliver Kylington (D): 4 points in last 5 games

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander (C): 7 points in last 5 games