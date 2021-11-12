The Morning After Montreal: Oliver Kylington Ties A Career High In Loss To Montreal

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-First Of The Season: Calgary now has back to back regulation losses for the first time this season. It’s also the first time this season that they’ve failed to secure a point in back to back games.

-Oliver Kylington Ties A Career High: Oliver Kylington recorded the secondary assist on Mikael Backlund’s goal, giving him seven points in his last eight games. The helper gives him 8 points on the season which ties his career high in points from 2018-19.

-Don’t Look Now: The Flames two game losing skid couldn’t come at a worse time. The Kings won their seventh in a row and are tied with Calgary at 17 pts. The Flames also watched Anaheim leapfrog them into second place in the West thanks to a 6 game winning streak.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter assesses tonight's play in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/wK8E3if9o3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 12, 2021

"It was a tight game, we took a lot of penalties and created momentum for them."



Mikael Backlund on tonight's loss in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/jD5yCHWyhQ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 12, 2021