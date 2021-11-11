HOTN: Andrew Mangiapane Scores From His Knees

Highlight Of The Night

The end result certainly wasn’t what the Flames wanted, but Andrew Mangiapane looks like he’s heating up again. Mang scored his team leading 9th goal of the season and once again took home the HOTN for his beauty that gave the Flames their second lead of the game.

Mangiapane came streaking into the Habs zone and took a feed from Sean Monahan. The pass was slightly off and Mangiapane had to slow the puck down with his skate, collect it while on his knees and rifle a backhand shot past Jake Allen. This was, without a doubt the slickest play in the entire game and is MORE than worthy of the HOTN.