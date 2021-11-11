Flames Losing Streak Reaches Two After 4-2 Loss To Montreal

Complete Stats

Calgary Flames 2 - Montreal Canadiens 4 1st 2nd 3rd Total Calgary Flames 2 0 0 2 Montreal Canadiens 1 1 2 4

Scoring

1st: CGY 2:02- Backlund (Lewis/Kylington), MTL 9:26- Chiarot (Toffoli/Suzuki), CGY 16:22- Mangiapane (Monahan/Coleman)

2nd: MTL PPG 11:24- Gallagher (Wideman/Hoffman)

3rd: MTL PPG 12:08- Suzuki (Hoffman), MTL 19:54- Evans (Gallagher/Toffoli)

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 2 Goals 4 26 Shots 28 30 Hits 29 14 Blocked Shots 15 0-2 PP 2-5 3-5 PK 2-2

The Flames losing streak is now at two games as Calgary fell to the worst team in the Atlantic Division last night, 4-2. Montreal played harder and clearly was the better team tonight, despite only having three wins and having seven players who didn’t play.

Even though the Flames got the first goal of the night on a great tip in by Mikael Backlund, this wasn’t the typical fast start the Flames usually have gotten so far this season. Calgary was sloppy, they turned the puck over and their passes seemed to be either inaccurate or communication was off between the team.

Montreal, for all that was against them, played very physical and took advantage of weird bounces and some serious PP time. Montreal was given five PP’s on the night and they were able to capitalize on two of those five, which was the difference in the game. It’s tough to beat the Canadiens in Montreal, but it’s even harder to do it when you’re playing man down and against the officials.

Calgary clearly has some things to work on and it’s no where near panic time, but they haven’t played in back to back games against two teams that they should have handled with ease,

Highlights

Mikael Backlund opens the scoring

Andrew Mangiapane scores his 9th of the season

Final Thoughts

-It might be time for Dan Vladar to get a start for this team. Jacob Markstrom has been out of this world so far this season, but he’s started seven straight and he’s looking like he could use a rest. He had some unlucky bounces tonight, but Vladar has proven more than capable as a backup.

-Part of the Flames demise tonight had to do with their five penalties on the evening. As great as Calgary’s penalty kill has been, it’s tough to kill five on the road and they just needed to be a little more disciplined.

-There’s no rest for Calgary as they head to Toronto for a game with the Maple Leafs on Friday night. The Flames need to tighten everything up if they don’t want to stretch this losing streak to three.

Flame Of The Game

Mikael Backlund (C): 1 goal, 2 SOG, 4 hits, 53% FO, 4:06 PK

What’s Next?

11/12: Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 5 PM MT