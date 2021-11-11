Projected Lines: Is Tonight The Night Dan Vladar Gets Back In Net?

Projected Lines

The Flames roll into Montreal with basically the same lineup, but with a few guys moving up and down the lines. Sean Monahan will centre the Blake Coleman/Andrew Mangiapane line tonight, dropping Mikael Backlund down to the Dillon Dube/Trevor Lewis line.

The Flames haven't announced a goaltender yet, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if Dan Vladar gets the start tonight. It's been a bit since he's been between the pipes for the Flames, winning both of his starts against Washington and New Jersey. With that said, don't be shocked if Darryl Sutter tosses Jacob Markstrom back out there to get him back in the win column against a weak Montreal Canadiens team.

Puck drop is 5 PM MT.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Sean Monahan - Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Tyler Pitlick

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goalie

TBD