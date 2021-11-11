An Injury Plagued Canadiens Team Awaits The Flames In Montreal

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens, 5 PM MT, Bell Centre, Montreal QC
Calgary Flames 7-2-3 (17 pts) - Montreal Canadiens 3-10-1 (7 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-105) Canadiens (-115), O/U: 5.5
Much like the San Jose Sharks, the Flames will be taking on another injury decimated team tonight and will hope for better results. The Flames will make their first stop on their seven game road trip at the Bell Centre in Montreal to take on the Canadiens tonight.
Montreal is a hot mess right now with important players on IR, an inability to score and they sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with only three wins and a measly seven points to their name. But as the Flames found out with the Sharks on Tuesday night, you can't take these opponents lightly.
The Sharks were is far worse condition than Montreal, yet they managed to shut a red hot Calgary team down and leave the Saddledome with a 4-1 victory. The Flames were outworked from the get-go in that game and will certainly need a better performance tonight if they plan on coming away with two points against a team they should beat.
Calgary is 5-5-0 in their last 10 visits to Montreal, getting two of those five victories last season after losing in their prior two visits to Montreal.
Puck drop is at 5 PM MT.
|Calgary Flames
|Montreal Canadiens
|7-2-3
|Record
|3-10-1
|17
|Points
|7
|Pacific (2nd)
|Division
|Atlantic (8th)
|41
|GF
|28
|26
|GA
|48
|Mangiapane (8)
|Goals Leader
|Hoffman (4)
|Gaudreau (14)
|Points Leader
|Suzuki (12)
|Lucic (16)
|PIM
|Paquette (23)
|Markstrom (.940)
|Save%
|Allen (.901)
|24.4 (11th)
|PP
|12.8 (27th)
|86.1 (8th)
|PK
|68.6 (29th)
|2-1-2
|Last 5
|1-3-1
|51-73-15
|Overall VS
|73-51-15
|Player
|Record
|GAA
|Save%
|Flames: Vladar (E)
|2-0-0
|2.93
|.891
|Canadiens: Allen (E)
|3-8-1
|2.93
|.901
|Calgary Flames
|Montreal Canadiens
|Brett Ritchie- LBI
Day To Day
|Paul Byron- Hip
LT-IR
|Carey Price- Knee
IR-LT
|Shea Weber- Ankle
LT-IR
|Mathieu Perreault- Eye
IR
|Joel Edmundson- Undisclosed
IR
|Cedric Paquette- Undisclosed
IR
|Jonathan Drouin- Head
IR
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Montreal Canadiens SB Nation Coverage: Habs Eyes On The Prize
Ryan Poehling and Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket https://t.co/T5a3xUzAQC— Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP) November 11, 2021
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 1 - San Jose Sharks 4
Montreal Canadiens 2 - LA Kings 3 (OT)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 3 games
Montreal Canadiens
Tyler Toffoli (F): 4 points in last 3 games
