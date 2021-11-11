An Injury Plagued Canadiens Team Awaits The Flames In Montreal

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens, 5 PM MT, Bell Centre, Montreal QC

Calgary Flames 7-2-3 (17 pts) - Montreal Canadiens 3-10-1 (7 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Canadiens (-115), O/U: 5.5

Much like the San Jose Sharks, the Flames will be taking on another injury decimated team tonight and will hope for better results. The Flames will make their first stop on their seven game road trip at the Bell Centre in Montreal to take on the Canadiens tonight.

Montreal is a hot mess right now with important players on IR, an inability to score and they sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with only three wins and a measly seven points to their name. But as the Flames found out with the Sharks on Tuesday night, you can't take these opponents lightly.

The Sharks were is far worse condition than Montreal, yet they managed to shut a red hot Calgary team down and leave the Saddledome with a 4-1 victory. The Flames were outworked from the get-go in that game and will certainly need a better performance tonight if they plan on coming away with two points against a team they should beat.

Calgary is 5-5-0 in their last 10 visits to Montreal, getting two of those five victories last season after losing in their prior two visits to Montreal.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 7-2-3 Record 3-10-1 17 Points 7 Pacific (2nd) Division Atlantic (8th) 41 GF 28 26 GA 48 Mangiapane (8) Goals Leader Hoffman (4) Gaudreau (14) Points Leader Suzuki (12) Lucic (16) PIM Paquette (23) Markstrom (.940) Save% Allen (.901) 24.4 (11th) PP 12.8 (27th) 86.1 (8th) PK 68.6 (29th) 2-1-2 Last 5 1-3-1 51-73-15 Overall VS 73-51-15

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Vladar (E) 2-0-0 2.93 .891 Canadiens: Allen (E) 3-8-1 2.93 .901

Injury Report Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens Brett Ritchie- LBI

Day To Day Paul Byron- Hip

LT-IR Carey Price- Knee

IR-LT Shea Weber- Ankle

LT-IR Mathieu Perreault- Eye

IR Joel Edmundson- Undisclosed

IR Cedric Paquette- Undisclosed

IR Jonathan Drouin- Head

IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Montreal Canadiens SB Nation Coverage: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Ryan Poehling and Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket https://t.co/T5a3xUzAQC — Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP) November 11, 2021

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - San Jose Sharks 4

Montreal Canadiens 2 - LA Kings 3 (OT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 3 games

Montreal Canadiens

Tyler Toffoli (F): 4 points in last 3 games