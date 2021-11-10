News On Fire, 11/10: Flames Point Streak Ends, Stockton Heat Update, Anaheim GM On Administrative Leave, News From The Pacific Division

News On Fire
NHL News
-Top 50 fantasy defencemen rankings
-Pittsburgh Penguins support female goalie that was taunted
-Ducks GM Murray placed on administrative leave
-Top 100 Fantasy forward rankings
M&G Latest
-Flames fall to San Jose 4-1, points streak snapped
-Stockton Heat have a 7 game winning streak
-Kansas City Mavericks update
Pacific Division Roundup
Copper & Blue (EDM): Oilers fall to the Red Wings
Nucks Misconduct (VAN): It’s all about the moral victories
Knights On Ice (VGS): Jack Eichel discusses his future with Vegas
Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Kraken fall to Vegas for the second time
Fear The Fin (SJS): Sharks need to find more scoring
Pacific Division Scores (11/9)
Calgary Flames 1 - San Jose Sharks 4
LA Kings 3 - Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT)
Edmonton Oilers 2 - Detroit Red Wings 4
Seattle Kraken 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 4
Anaheim Ducks 3 - Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)
Pacific Division Schedule (11/10)
No Games Today
Loading comments...