The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.

-Gudbranson The Helper: Erik Gudbranson has been a target for Flames fans since his signing, but he has been “decent” so far this season. He did his best to silence his critics last night with two assists, the first time he’s had a multi point game since 2018.

-Three’s Company: Elias Lindholm scored last night to put the Flames up 1-0 and accomplished something he’s never done in his career before. Lindholm now has goals in three straight games to start the season which is a first for him.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"He made important saves at critical times." #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter on the play of Jacob Markstrom tonight. pic.twitter.com/XzckwXzj6k — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 22, 2021

"It's a long road trip for us, it's a good way to start."



Andrew Mangiapane reflects on tonight's victory over the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/Jj89x8hzGD — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 22, 2021

"It was an important win for us."



Jacob Markstrom shares his thoughts on the victory in Detroit to start the road trip. pic.twitter.com/LOgea39Euk — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 22, 2021

What’s Next?

10/23: Calgary Flames @ Washington Capitals, 11 AM MT