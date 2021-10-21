Projected Lines: Tyler Pitlick Makes His Regular Season Debut

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 PM MT, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI
The Flames are in Detroit for the first game if a five game road trip through the Eastern Conference. It appears Oliver Kylington will be back in the lineup tonight and Nikita Zadorov will end up a healthy scratch for the night. Kylington played in the season opener, but only saw 3:27 of ice time, so tonight is a chance for him to make a serious impression on Darryl Sutter. As for the forwards, Tyler Pitlick will see his first regular season action with the Flames since being traded here from Seattle.
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Trevor Lewis
Andrew Mangiapane - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie
Defence
Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Juuso Valimaki - Erik Gudbranson
Loading comments...