Projected Lines: Tyler Pitlick Makes His Regular Season Debut

The "former" Seattle Kraken will clock in for the first time this regular season.

By markparkinson14
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 PM MT, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

The Flames are in Detroit for the first game if a five game road trip through the Eastern Conference. It appears Oliver Kylington will be back in the lineup tonight and Nikita Zadorov will end up a healthy scratch for the night. Kylington played in the season opener, but only saw 3:27 of ice time, so tonight is a chance for him to make a serious impression on Darryl Sutter. As for the forwards, Tyler Pitlick will see his first regular season action with the Flames since being traded here from Seattle.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Trevor Lewis

Andrew Mangiapane - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Juuso Valimaki - Erik Gudbranson

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

