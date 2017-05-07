Calgary Flames to Draft 16th Overall in 2017

With Nashville’s elimination of St. Louis earlier today, the Calgary Flames officially will be drafting 16th overall at the NHL Entry Draft in June.

Originally Calgary was slotted for 17th but with Nashville advancing to the Conference Finals, they drop to at least 28th meaning the Flames move up.

The Flames hold five selections in the draft with the absence of second and third round picks from trades earlier this season.

Calgary has only drafted once at 16th overall which happened in 1986 when they selected George Pelawa. Pelawa tragically passed away in an automobile accident later that summer. Here’s a brief story from the Bemidji Pioneer 25 years after Pelawa’s death.

http://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/lumberjacks/251291-bemidji-star-george-pelawas-memory-lives-25-years-after-he-was-selected

Here’s a look at recent Flames draft picks chosen within a few picks of 16th:

Chuck Kobasew 2001, 14th overall

Jesper Mattsson 1993, 18th overall

Chris Biotti 1985, 17th overall

Al MacInnis 1981, 15th overall

Al MacInnis salvaged what has otherwise been pretty mediocre middle-of-the-pack drafting by the Flames.

Hopefully that can change this summer, but in all honesty, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Flames trade this pick.

The 2017 NHL Draft goes June 23rd and 24th in Chicago.